Venue built for Qatar World Cup hosts Eid prayers for 1st time

Thousands of Muslims in Qatar on Friday offered Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Education City Stadium, which was built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the city of Al-Rayyan, reports Anadolu Agency.

It was the first time that Eid prayers were held at the stadium.

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important religious holidays for Muslims around the world, is celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan.

Qatar built eight stadiums for the football tournament, and the Education City Stadium has a capacity of more than 40,000 seats.

