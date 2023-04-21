WHO: 413 people have died in Sudan fighting

The World Health Organisation said Friday that 413 people have died in the current Sudan conflict, while the UN children's agency said children are paying a high price, with at least nine reportedly killed in the fighting and more than 50 badly injured, reports Anadolu Agency.

WHO spokesperson Margaret told a UN press conference that according to figures from the government in Sudan, 413 people have died and 3,551 injured in the conflict.

The fighting is part of ongoing clashes between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

She said there had been 11 verified attacks on health facilities, including 10 since April 15.

"According to the Ministry of Health in Sudan, the number of health facilities that have stopped working is 20. And also, according to Ministry of Health numbers, the number of health facilities at risk of stopping is 12," said Harris.

READ: Shootouts in Sudan capital on Eid holiday, army moves in on foot

"So this means that all those people who need care, and this is not only the people who've been injured hearings, terrible fighting, but that the people who were needing treatment before and continuing treatment," are impacted, said the WHO spokesperson

At the same press conference, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said: "Clearly, as ever, the fighting takes a devastating toll on children.

"We now have reports of at least nine children killed and at least 50 injured. Those numbers will continue to rise as long as fighting continues."