Iranian, UAE foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties over phone

The foreign ministers of Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spoke over the phone on Saturday discussing bilateral and regional ties, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Anadolu reports.

During the talk, Iran's Hossein Amirabdollahian labelled the existing relations as "forward-moving," adding: "Active meetings and consultations are going on between the officials of the two countries."

UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the common interests of Tehran and Abu Dhabi in the development of mutual relations in various fields and opportunities for joint cooperation.

On recent developments in the region, Al Nahyan said that in recent weeks, the region is witnessing growing cooperation, including improved Iran–Saudi Arabia relations, as well as a thaw in diplomatic relations with Syria.​​​​​​​

