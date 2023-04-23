US-led coalition drone crashes in northern Iraq

April 23, 2023 at 11:10 am
The US-led coalition forces against Daesh/ISIS said Saturday its drone crashed in northern Iraq, Anadolu reports.
The drone crashed due to a mechanical failure in Kirkuk, the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF–OIR) said in a statement.
Iraqi security forces quickly secured the site and coalition service members cleared the area with a controlled detonation.
"There were no injuries and no damage to civilian infrastructure," the statement said.
