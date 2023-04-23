US-led coalition drone crashes in northern Iraq

The US-led coalition forces against Daesh/ISIS said Saturday its drone crashed in northern Iraq, Anadolu reports.

The drone crashed due to a mechanical failure in Kirkuk, the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF–OIR) said in a statement.

Iraqi security forces quickly secured the site and coalition service members cleared the area with a controlled detonation.

"There were no injuries and no damage to civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

