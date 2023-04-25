Israel accuses Jordan MP of smuggling arms, gold

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said yesterday that his government is dealing with the alleged case of smuggling arms and gold by Jordanian MP Imad Al-Adwan "seriously".

Ynet News reported Cohen saying: "This is a very grave incident … an attempt to smuggle not just commercial goods but weaponry as well."

Cohen added: "The basic demand is for him to be put on trial and pay the price," stressing "such an incident cannot be allowed to pass."

He said that his government was discussing whether he could be repatriated on condition of facing charges at home, but he did not confirm that this could happen.

"I do not necessarily think that this is linked to Jordan as a whole, but rather, comes down to a foolhardy criminal act," he said. "I do not want to ascribe blame to the entire government or entire parliament of Jordan."

Channel 14 reported Cohen saying: "Currently, there is a consensus among most decisionmakers in Israel that he should not be released without being charged even if the cost was a diplomatic crisis."

After being briefed by Israel, Amman said Al-Adwan was suspected of trying to smuggle arms and gold. Israeli police said that a "security investigation" was underway.

Spokesman of Jordanian Foreign Ministry Sinan Al-Majali said: "The ministry is following up with all related sides the issue of MP Imad Al-Adwan who was detained by the Israeli authorities for investigations over claimed smuggling of arms and gold."

However many have questioned the claims, accusing Israel of manipulating the case in order to justify harming Al-Adwan as a result of his firm support for Palestinians against the Israeli occupation.

Palestinian academic and specialist in Israeli affairs, Dr Saleh Al Naami, said: "Jordan must verify the Israeli claim, and if confirmed, it must get him back to Amman and deal with the issue on its own."

He recalled the case of the Israeli security officer who killed two Jordanians and Israel demanded that he must be handed over to Tel Aviv, upon his return to the occupation state, he was hailed a hero.

