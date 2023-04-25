Spain rejects appeal of 2 Algerians jailed for human trafficking

The Spanish judiciary refused to release two Algerians who were previously found guilty of being part of a network that was active in smuggling irregular migrants into Spain, Algerian newspaper Echorouk reported.

An appeal submitted by the two Algerians was rejected and their imprisonment was upheld.

On 12 March, the investigating judge of the Aragon Court in northeastern Spain ordered the temporary detention of seven people after lengthy hearings about an incident related to a network of Moroccan and Algerian irregular migrant smugglers.

The accused were arrested in early March 2022 by the Spanish Civil Guard in the Aragon region in northeastern Spain.

"Security investigations have revealed that the Moroccan-Algerian smuggling network charges 5,500 euros [$6,060] per person to transport migrants to France via Spain, in dangerous conditions and without recourse to minimum security measures," according to Echorouk.

