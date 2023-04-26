Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq, Lebanon arrest 3 'dangerous' drug dealers

April 26, 2023 at 1:33 pm | Published in: Iraq, Lebanon, Middle East, News
Iraqi police man stand guard on a checkpoint at the entrance of Baghdad's Green Zone, after the Prime Minister's office announced the reopening of roads and tunnels in the heavily-guarded area to ease traffic jam in Baghdad, Iraq on January 08, 2023 [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
Iraqi police man stand guard on a checkpoint at the entrance of Baghdad's Green Zone, after the Prime Minister's office announced the reopening of roads and tunnels in the heavily-guarded area to ease traffic jam in Baghdad, Iraq on January 08, 2023 [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
 April 26, 2023 at 1:33 pm

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior yesterday announced the arrest of three "dangerous" drug dealers, one of whom was arrested in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The ministry said in a statement that the arrests resulted from a precise operation that was "based on accurate information."

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 17 kilogrammes of narcotics, including 16 kilogrammes of hashish in the Anbar Governorate, and one kilogramme of crystal meth in the Al-Wahda neighbourhood of Baghdad, the ministry added in its statement.

Though two of the men were arrested in Iraq, one was detained in Beirut in coordination with the Lebanese authorities. The suspect is believed to be highly "dangerous" and is accused of involvement in the illegal trade of Captagon pills, which are manufactured outside Iraq.

READ: Turkiye neutralizes 21 terrorists over past 4 days in northern Syria, Iraq

Categories
IraqLebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments