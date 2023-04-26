Iraq, Lebanon arrest 3 'dangerous' drug dealers

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior yesterday announced the arrest of three "dangerous" drug dealers, one of whom was arrested in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The ministry said in a statement that the arrests resulted from a precise operation that was "based on accurate information."

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 17 kilogrammes of narcotics, including 16 kilogrammes of hashish in the Anbar Governorate, and one kilogramme of crystal meth in the Al-Wahda neighbourhood of Baghdad, the ministry added in its statement.

Though two of the men were arrested in Iraq, one was detained in Beirut in coordination with the Lebanese authorities. The suspect is believed to be highly "dangerous" and is accused of involvement in the illegal trade of Captagon pills, which are manufactured outside Iraq.

