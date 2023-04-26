Israel plans to turn Bab Al-Rahma Mosque into a synagogue, rights group warns

The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries yesterday warned that the Israeli occupation is planning to turn the Bab Al-Rahma Prayer Hall into a Jewish synagogue, Quds Press reported.

Bab Al-Rahma is part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound. It has been subject to repeated Israeli attacks since the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the committee warned of a pre-planned Israeli manoeuvre to Judaise Al-Aqsa Mosque, pointing out that "separating Bab Al-Rahma Mosque from the whole area of Al-Aqsa Mosque and turning it into a Jewish synagogue is part of the plan."

The committee called on all Palestinians to "face off the Israeli attempt to close Bab Al-Rahma Mosque, repair it and resume prayers inside it."

In the statement, the committee stressed that "any attempt to change the status quo will have dangerous consequences that the Israeli occupation will be blamed for."

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces raided Bab Al-Rahma Mosque and cut electricity supplies for the second time in five days.

They detained two Palestinian men and a Turkish woman who were praying inside, Wafa news agency said, and asked the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque not to repair the electricity grid. The Turkish lady was released a day later.

