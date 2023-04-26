Sudanese Rapid Support Forces remove word 'Al-Quds' from its logo

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which are currently involved in clashes with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Khartoum and other areas in the country, have removed the word 'Al-Quds' from the official emblem that appears on the statements they issue and post on Twitter and Facebook.

RSF, which is led by Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo – known as Hemedti, used the word 'Al-Quds', the Arabic for Jerusalem, in their logo on Twitter and Facebook until 18 April, after which they started using the same logo but without 'Al-Quds' in it.

No reason was given for the change and omission.

