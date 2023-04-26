Tunisia politicians: Kais Saied is speeding up his downfall

Lawyers and politicians in Tunisia confirmed that the mistakes committed by President Kais Saied will speed up his downfall, noting that the resistance to the coup will be in a peaceful, civil way through the unity of the opposition.

Former minister and lawyer, Mohamed Abbou, said: "The mistakes that Kais Saied is making will speed up his downfall. He committed a crime called a coup against legitimacy. Unfortunately, state institutions did not tell him that what he was doing was wrong, and that is why he continues with his coup."

Abbou added that "Kais Saied's coup destroyed the state. This has become evident due to the deteriorating economic situation."

Abbou was one of Saied's strongest supporters and had welcomed the decisions of 25 July 2021, refusing to refer to events as a "coup", but he quickly declared his opposition to him and called for the need to overthrow him.

In turn, the former minister, politician and opposition member, Muhammad Al-Hamidi, said: "The arrest of dissidents today falls within the context of attacking the opposition and restricting freedom of expression, organisation and demonstration."

Al-Hamidi added that "what we are seeing is a coup that seeks authoritarian individual rule, and we, as the opposition, have no choice but to resist it."

Al-Hamidi stressed that the resistance to the coup would be in a peaceful, civil, public and democratic manner.

