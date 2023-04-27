Algeria: 17 students suffer from food poisoning after eating fruits from trees in school yard

Some 17 students in the western Algerian state of Sidi Bel Abbes suffered from food poisoning after eating fruits from trees in their school yard, the Algerian newspaper Echorouk reported.

They were rushed to hospital after signs of food poisoning became apparent but were later discharged.

An investigation was conducted by the security services and concerned authorities to find out the cause of the poisoning, especially since the students had not eaten any meals at school. It was discovered that one of the students had picked seeds from a nearby tree and distributed it among their friends believing them to be edible.

