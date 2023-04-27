Ireland, Palestine agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

Palestinian and Irish diplomats agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination in all fields.

The Palestinian Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Amal p, and the Irish Deputy Secretary-General for International Affairs and Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sonia Hyland, met in the context of the third session of political consultations between the two sides.

During the session, Jado highlighted the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, including violations by the Israeli occupation authorities and their continuous crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem and the besieged Gaza Strip, such as killings, arrests and the seizing of land and private property.

The Palestinian diplomat also mentioned the Israeli policy of the forced displacement of Palestinian citizens, Israeli construction operations and systematic settlement expansion which are all aimed at implementing the Israeli annexation plan, which is supported by its far-right ministers.

Jado briefed the Irish official on the daily crimes committed against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention facilities and the escalation of attacks by illegal settlers against worshippers during Islamic and Christian holidays.

