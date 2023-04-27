Thousands of Asian citizens being evacuated from Sudan as cease-fire expires on Thursday night

Several Asian countries have evacuated thousands of their nationals from Sudan during a 72-hour cease-fire between the Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Anadolu News Agency reports.

The cease-fire that went into effect at midnight on Tuesday, local time, (2200GMT Monday), was the latest attempt to stop the fighting, which first erupted on 15 April.

Pakistan has evacuated 700 of its citizens out of the approximately 1,500 people stranded in Sudan.

"Alhamdulillah (with Allah's blessings), another convoy of 200 Pakistanis has arrived safely in Port Sudan," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry tweeted on Wednesday, adding that its embassy will continue to facilitate their stay and make arrangements for their eventual return to their homeland.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stated that his Ministry has evacuated 700 people and will continue to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that all 30 of its nationals have arrived safely in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

