Turkiye President thanks Russia Putin for contributions to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday, thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for his contributions to Turkiye's first nuclear power plant, the Turkish presidency said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The phone call between Erdogan and Putin came shortly before the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkiye's southern Mersin province was officially granted a nuclear facility status.

Besides bilateral relations and regional developments, the leaders also exchanged views on the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and Black Sea grain deal.

Erdogan told Putin that new initiatives can be worked on through the proposed working group, according to the presidency.

The leaders also discussed the developments in Syria.

Meanwhile, Putin conveyed his get well wishes to Erdogan after he suffered from upset stomach on Tuesday.

