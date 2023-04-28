Arab League welcomes Oslo Municipality's ban on import of Israeli settlement products

The Arab League has welcomed the decision made by the municipality of the Norwegian capital to ban the import of goods and services produced in illegal Israeli settlements.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Assistant Undersecretary for Palestine and Occupied Arab lands, Dr. Saeed Abu Ali, called on other countries and people who love justice, freedom and peace to boycott the Israeli occupation and its colonial settlements, which constitute a grave violation of international law and international legitimacy, especially UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

Abu Ali also called for confronting the aggressive and racist Israeli settlement plans and practices, implementing international legitimacy resolutions, applying the principles of international law to end the Israeli occupation, and enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their rights to freedom and independence.

Earlier this week Oslo announced a ban on importing goods and services of companies that contribute directly or indirectly to the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, as they constitute a flagrant violation of international law.

