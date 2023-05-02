Algeria president affirms efforts to improve living standards

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has reiterated his continuous endeavour to improve the living standards of Algerians and support their purchasing power in accordance with the country's financial balances.

In a message on Labour Day yesterday, Tebboune said these efforts will continue while ensuring decent living conditions by promoting social dialogue and legalising trade union work in order to preserve workers' rights and protect their future.

"The gains made in the labour world confirm our determination to preserve the citizens' dignity, value their effort, and rely on work as an essential value for building a modern and strong economy," he said.

He stressed that human capital is the basis of sustainable development and building national wealth, explaining that since 2020, the government has included improving the conditions of workers at the core of its priorities by gradually raising the minimum wage, abolishing tax on people with limited income, and raising wages, grants and pensions.

