Iran can build 5 nuclear bombs, warns Israel MK

Iran has enough uranium to build five nuclear bombs, Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, said yesterday.

Gallant told reporters in Greece that Iran had "accumulated enough enriched uranium at the 20 per cent and 60 per cent levels for five nuclear bombs," warning that it would be a "grave mistake and could ignite the region, if Iran enriches uranium to the 90 per cent weaponised level."

"Make no mistake – Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb," the minister stressed during his meeting with his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said yesterday that Iran was a "threat to any city in the United States if it acquired nuclear weapons," stressing that Israel would not allow Tehran to create what he described as a "nuclear ring around the region."

"We will not allow Iran to pose a threat to us, either from Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, or the West Bank," Netanyahu told the Knesset.

