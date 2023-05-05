Turkiye 'neutralised' 50 terrorists in northern Syria in 10 days

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said yesterday the army has killed 50 terrorists in northern Syria over the last ten days.

Speaking at a public event held in Kayseri state, Akar said the Turkish army had "neutralised" eight "terrorists" in northern Syria on Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of those targeted in the past ten days to 50.

He stressed that Turkiye continues to combat terrorism in northern Iraq and Syria with firmness, based on the concept of "eliminating terrorism at its source".

Since 2016, Turkiye has launched four military operations in Syria, against Daesh, the Syrian Democratic Forces militia as well as militia groups affiliated with the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.

