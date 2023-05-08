Israeli settlers set up new illegal outpost northeast of Jerusalem

Israeli settlers set up on Sunday a new illegal outpost on Palestinian land near the town of Mikhmas, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said in a brief statement that the settlers had set up caravans in the area, as a prelude to setting up their outpost.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned "in the strongest terms", the settlers' establishment of the new settlement outpost, explaining that the settlers' actions fall within the framework of a silent and creeping annexation process of the occupied West Bank, under the Israeli government's supervision and support.

"Settlement is a crime in every sense of the word, according to international law," it added.

According to data from the Israeli human rights movement Peace Now, there are about 666,000 settlers, 145 settlements, and 140 random outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

