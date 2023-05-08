Turkey FM: Greece does not incite against Turkey ahead of elections

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sunday that for the first time, there is no campaign in Greece against Turkey ahead of the May 14 elections, Anadolu news agency reported.

In an interview with Turkish Haber Turk TV channel, the Turkish diplomat was asked about the repercussions of Turkey's elections in Greece.

"For the first time, there is no campaign against Turkey. The reason is the positive atmosphere that prevailed in the relations between the two countries after the earthquake, and dialogue and cooperation took the lead in resolving outstanding problems;" he answered.

The Turkish top diplomat stressed that his country is determined to combat terrorism inside the country and in northern Iraq and Syria, warning that the opposition's promised policies contradict these policies, which constitutes a threat to Turkish national security.

Regarding the foreign media's handling of the Turkish elections, Cavusoglu said "We believe that sovereignty belongs to the people unconditionally, and accordingly the decision will be the people's decision. Not for newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal or The New York Times or the statements of some politicians."

READ: Greece calls on the EU to help control refugees entering the country