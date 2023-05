Morocco says likely to import Russian fuel

Morocco has raised the possibility of importing fuel from Russia, amid Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Morocco is likely to import Russian fuel as it is importing Russian coal. Nothing prevents Rabat from doing this," Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, said during a parliamentary session on Monday.

"Nothing prevents [our] imports of grain from Russia, or Ukraine, too," he added.

The Moroccan Premier, however, cited that a number of international banks refuse to finance imports from Russia.

Last month, three opposition parties announced plans to form a parliamentary committee into Russian fuel imports, citing lack of transparency.

In March, Moroccan Economy Minister, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, denied reports about banning Russian oil imports.

Morocco's consumption of petroleum products in 2021 reached 11.2 million tons, according to official data.

READ: Outrage as competition calls for using Moroccan dialect instead of standard Arabic in texts