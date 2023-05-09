Thousands bid farewell to Palestinians killed in Israel attacks in Gaza

Thousands paid farewell on Tuesday to 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Mourners attended the funeral procession for those killed in the attacks in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Four children and four women were among those killed in the Israeli attacks that targeted sites of the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza.

Tuesday's attack came amid rising tensions following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison last week.

At least 123 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

