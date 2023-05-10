Gaza: 156 homes damaged by Israeli air strikes

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza said on Tuesday that 156 homes were damaged by this week's Israeli air strikes against the besieged territory.

"The Israeli aggression on Gaza left 27 residential units completely damaged and 129 partially damaged," GMO head Salameh Maarouf told journalists.

Maarouf noted that the Israeli occupation authorities tightened the 16-year siege imposed on Gaza by closing Beit Hanoun Crossing in the north of the enclave to pedestrians, as well as the Karm Abu Salem Crossing, used for commercial goods.

"The tightening of the Israeli siege has aggravated the already difficult conditions in the Gaza Strip," said Maarouf. "It is ushering in another humanitarian crisis."

In the latest update, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli offensive is now 15, with a further 22 wounded, three of them seriously.

