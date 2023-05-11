Israel bombs residential building, kills 4 more people in Gaza

Four more Palestinians were killed and seven others were wounded as Israel's air strikes against the besieged Gaza Strip continued for the third consecutive night, Palestinian medical sources confirmed on Thursday morning.

The latest attack was on a six-storey residential building in the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the sources, the wounded sustained light, moderate and serious injuries. All are still in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Casualties of this strike brought the number of deaths to 25 and injured to 76 since the start of the Israeli bombing on Tuesday night.

During the night, the Israeli occupation bombed two homes and turned them to rubble – one in the northern Gaza city of Beit Hanon and the other in Khan Younis.

The Islamic Jihad in Palestine mourned one of the people killed in the airstrike in Khan Younis, Ali Ghali, as one of its military commanders who was responsible for firing rockets.

In a statement, the Israeli occupation army said its strike targeted an Islamic Jihad's commander who was responsible for rocket attacks towards Israel.

