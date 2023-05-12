Israeli security official: We will use Khader Adnan's body to recover our prisoners from Gaza

Israel's Channel 12 quoted an Israeli security official as saying on Thursday that Israel will use the body of Khader Adnan, the prominent Palestinian prisoner who died while on hunger strike in an Israeli jail, to return the Israeli prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

"We will use the issue of Khader Adnan's body in conducting negotiations to return the Israeli prisoners from Gaza," Channel 12 quoted the official as saying.

Israeli authorities still have kept Adnan's body after his death in custody a week ago.

Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza for the third day in a row, killing many civilians, including women and children.

