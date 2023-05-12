Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli security official: We will use Khader Adnan's body to recover our prisoners from Gaza

May 12, 2023 at 10:35 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
People gather to demonstrate in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) building in Gaza City, Gaza while they hold the poster of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan who died after an 87 day hunger strike at an Israeli prison, on May 02, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
People gather to demonstrate in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) building in Gaza City, Gaza while they hold the poster of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan who died after an 87 day hunger strike at an Israeli prison, on May 02, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
 May 12, 2023 at 10:35 am

Israel's Channel 12 quoted an Israeli security official as saying on Thursday that Israel will use the body of Khader Adnan, the prominent Palestinian prisoner who died while on hunger strike in an Israeli jail, to return the Israeli prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

"We will use the issue of Khader Adnan's body in conducting negotiations to return the Israeli prisoners from Gaza," Channel 12 quoted the official as saying.

Israeli authorities still have kept Adnan's body after his death in custody a week ago.

Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza for the third day in a row, killing many civilians, including women and children.

READ: US stands by Israel amid escalations, insists official

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments