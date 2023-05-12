Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye 23: Erdogan's 'deep fake' scandal

Has Erdogan's 'deep fake' scandal backfired? As artificial intelligence technologies become easier to access, Turkiye's 2023 election faces new challenges in terms of misinformation. But incumbent President Erdogan is playing his own misinformation game, playing doctored videos to huge crowds of supporters to try and discredit the opposition.
May 12, 2023 at 9:00 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
May 12, 2023 at 9:00 am

READ: Turkiye Minister says Black Sea grain deal could be extended for two months

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkeyVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments