Turkiye 23: Erdogan's 'deep fake' scandal

Has Erdogan's 'deep fake' scandal backfired? As artificial intelligence technologies become easier to access, Turkiye's 2023 election faces new challenges in terms of misinformation. But incumbent President Erdogan is playing his own misinformation game, playing doctored videos to huge crowds of supporters to try and discredit the opposition.
