Israeli forces kill at least 18 Palestinians in Rafah in last 24 hours

May 12, 2024 at 2:26 pm

The bodies of the Palestinians, who killed in Israeli attack, are brought to Kuwait Hospital in Gaza on May 11, 2024. [Jehad Alshrafi – Anadolu Agency]

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and six others injured within a span of 24 hours in Israeli attacks targeting the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Wafa news agency reported on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the Kuwaiti Hospital in the city home to 1.4 million people taking refuge from the war in Gaza.

Israeli forces this week issued evacuation orders for Palestinians in eastern Rafah, ahead of its ground invasion that is said to be underway.

Israel has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives.

The onslaught has reduced much of Gaza to rubble, besides causing widespread hunger and disease.

