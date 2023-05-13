Nasrallah: 'We will not hesitate to assist Palestine resistance'

Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah announced on Friday that Hezbollah "will not hesitate to provide assistance" to the Palestinian resistance, indicating that it maintains continuous communications with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance.

"We are in constant contact with the leadership of the resistance in Gaza, and we will not hesitate to assist at any time that responsibility requires it," he added.

Meanwhile, Nasrallah stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Attacked Gaza in an attempt to escape the internal division [in Israel] and attend to his coalition's dissolution."

He also communicated that Netanyahu is trying to restore Israeli army deterrence, which has been eroded on all fronts.

At the same time, Nasrallah praised the leadership of Islamic Jihad and the Joint Room for the Palestinian resistance factions.

"Like the other Palestinian resistance factions, the Islamic Jihad has the ability to find a replacement for any military or political leaders lost in the battlefield," Nasrallah said, referring to the Israeli assassinations of a number of senior Islamic Jihad military commanders, while the firing of rockets towards Israel is still ongoing.

READ: Palestine Jihad Movement targets Israel military gathering