EU welcomes cease-fire in Gaza

The European Union on Sunday hailed the new cease-fire in Gaza and urged the opening of crossings to allow humanitarian aid, fuel, and workers to the region, Anadolu reports.

"The European Union welcomes the announced ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which should bring an end to the violence in and around Gaza," the EU diplomatic service announced in a statement.

The bloc "deeply" deplored the losses of civilian lives, including children, and stressed the importance "to reopen the crossings to allow especially humanitarian assistance and fuel, as well as workers, to enter and exit Gaza."

The EU also commended Egypt's mediation efforts in concluding the cease-fire, and urged both parties to work towards a lasting political solution.

Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza on Saturday agreed to an Egyptian-mediated cease-fire set to go into effect at 10 p.m. (1900GMT).

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli army launched airstrikes as part of counter-offensive after rockets were fired from Gaza following the death of a Palestinian inmate who was on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

Palestinian factions in Gaza retaliated by firing barrages of rockets into Israeli territories.

