Palestinian protests in London mark 75th anniversary of Nakba or Catastrophe

Thousands marched in London on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba or Catastrophe, which is marked by Palestinians every May 15 to remember the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and lands in 1948 after the founding of Israel, Anadolu reports.

The demonstration, titled "Nakba 75 – End apartheid, End the Occupation," aimed to show solidarity and demand action to end British support for Israel's oppressive system.

Thousands of people gathered in front of BBC headquarters and marched to Downing Street, where the Prime Minister's Office, Number 10, is located.

The event was organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain, Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and the Muslim Association of Britain.

"We mark the Nakba not just as an historical event but as a continuing process of oppression enacted over the past 75 years though ongoing colonization of land, enforcement of apartheid and military occupation," said the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

"The Palestinian people need our solidarity now more than ever," it added.

Palestine Action also targeted the offices of logistics company Kuehne and Nagel, located in Leicester, due to its association with Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Activists covered the premises in spray paint and destroyed office equipment including phones and computers.

"Kuehne and Nagel should have known that by working with Elbit, Israel's biggest military and arms company, they are supporting murder and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians: making the deliveries or overseeing the logistics is a direct contribution to Israel's weapons supply chain," Palestine Action said in a statement.

"All companies must cease their profiteering from Palestinian bloodshed, or Palestine Action will cease it for them," it added.

READ: Israel, Palestinians agree to Egyptian-mediated cease-fire