World's tallest woman votes in Turkish elections

May 15, 2023 at 4:01 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Rumeysa Gelgi, who has been named the World's Tallest Woman by Guinness World Records (GWR), casts her vote at a polling station for presidential and parliamentary elections in Karabuk, Turkiye on May 14, 2023 [Ahmet Özler / Anadolu Agency]
The world's tallest woman voted in the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections yesterday, Yeni Safak newspaper reported.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who holds the Guinness Book of Records title for the "tallest woman in the world", cast her vote using a mobile ballot box brought to her home in the Safranbolu district of Karabuk.

"The mobile boxes are a beautiful thing for those who suffer from mobility problems. I hope everything will be good for my country," she told reporters.

In 2014, Gelgi entered the Guinness Book of Records as the tallest girl in the world under the age of 18, standing at a height of two metres and 13 centimetres.

Gelgi suffers from "Weaver syndrome", a rare genetic condition that causes excessive bone growth, and she has used her profile to support others with such rare conditions.

On 4 November 2022, Turkish Airlines modified one of its aeroplanes, removing six seats in order to enable Gelgi to fly for the first time in her life.

