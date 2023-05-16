Nakba Day: 75 years since Palestine's 'catastrophe' commemorated worldwide

15 May 2023 was the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, Arabic for catastrophe, a seismic event for Palestinians which saw close to a million displaced from their homes and an estimated 20,000 killed by settler militias during the formation of the state of Israel. Palestinians and their allies across the world commemorated this brutal event with marches, protest actions, film screenings, photography exhibitions and other remembrance events.