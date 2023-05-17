German police raid office of Turkiye daily 'Sabah'

German police raided the office of the Turkish language daily, Sabah, employees of the newspaper told Anadolu on Wednesday.

Senior journalists, Ismail Erel and Cemil Albay were arrested by the police, and searches were carried out at their homes in the city of Frankfurt, sources said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The arrests triggered protests from local journalist associations, while the Turkish Foreign Ministry contacted German authorities and demanded the immediate release of the journalists, Anadolu learned.

Raiding a newspaper office and arresting journalists is an unacceptable act and a severe violation of press freedom, diplomatic sources said.

