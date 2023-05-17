Sheikh Jassim submits late bid worth $6.8bn to buy Manchester

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has returned with a last-ditch offer to buy Manchester United, talkSPORT reports.

According to the report, Sheikh Jassim has told the Glazers to 'take it or leave it', insisting this will be his final offer.

Sheikh Jassim also says he plans to clear United's debts of more than £500 million ($624 million).

More than two weeks have passed since Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Ineos owner, each submitted what were supposedly final bids for United, the report added.

READ: Qatar awards $10bn gas contract to Technip Energies