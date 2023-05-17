Tunisia: trade balance deficit rose by 28.5% in April

Tunisia's trade deficit increased by 28.5 per cent from March to April, the Institute of Statistics said yesterday in a statement.

The trade deficit increased to 2.272 billion dinars ($744.5 million) from 1.768 billion dinars ($579.6 million) in March, according to the official statement

The institute added that this proves that imports continue to exceed exports.

Tunisia is witnessing a severe economic crisis, which was exacerbated by the fallout from the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and the high cost of importing energy and basic materials, especially following the Russian-Ukrainian War.

At the end of January, the governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, Marwan Al-Abbasi, said that the bank estimates inflation will rise to 11 per cent in 2023, up from 8.3 per cent in 2022.

