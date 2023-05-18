Israel planes drop flyers warning Syria against supporting Hezbollah's presence in region

The Israeli occupation air force dropped flyers over Syrian territory yesterday warning the Assad regime against the presence of Lebanon's Hezbollah inside its territory.

Local sources noted that the flyers were dropped on the Quneitra province and included a warning to the regime if it does not change its policy towards Hezbollah.

According to the sources, the occupation addressed the Syrian security forces by saying that "Israel has recently given a serious look at the Syrian regime's policy that allows Hezbollah to exist without restrictions in the region."

It added that "the Syrian regime forces grant security passes at checkpoints for Hezbollah elements who pose a threat to Israel."

"We call on the Syrian regime to change its policy. We will not tolerate the presence of Hezbollah and the roaming of terrorists in the region," it added.

Members of Hezbollah are stationed in the governorates of Daraa and Quneitra on the border with Israel and along the occupied Syrian Golan.

The occupation has repeatedly targeted Hezbollah sites and the sites of groups affiliated with Iran across Syria.

