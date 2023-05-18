Syria FM: No differences with Arabs over issues related to Syria

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on yesterday that there are no differences between Damascus and fellow Arab countries over issues related to Syria, adding that all the projects and laws presented during the preparatory meeting for the Arab Summit reflect Damascus' point of view.

"We work together with our Arab brothers, and all Arabs welcome the Syrian role and there are no differences over issues related to Syria," Eikdad was quoted as saying by the official Syrian news agency SANA.

"All the projects and laws presented during the meeting reflected our views to overcome the crisis and respect the role played by Syria at the regional and international levels," he added.

The Syrian foreign minister's remarks came after his participation in the preparatory meeting at the foreign ministerial level in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the Arab League Summit which will convene tomorrow.

Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Monday along with a Syrian delegation that he is heading to take part in the preparatory meeting for Arab foreign ministers ahead of the Arab League's 32nd Summit.

On 7 May, the Arab League reinstated Syria's membership in the regional organisation after a 12-year suspension that was due to the Bashar Al-Assad regime's violent crackdown on popular protests.

