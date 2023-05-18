Syria: gunmen assassinate judge in Daraa suburbs

A Syrian judge at the Court of Appeal for Misdemeanors in Daraa was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the city of Izraa in southern Syria.

Activist Muhammad Al-Hourani told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that unknown assailants attacked Judge Munther Othman Al-Salamat, killing him instantly on Tuesday evening in the city of Izraa, north of Daraa.

The activist said that the attack on the judge took place in front of his house, adding that Salamat is a judge in the Al-Hirak District Court and a counselor in the Misdemeanours Court of Appeal in the city of Daraa.

The city of Izraa, the activist noted, is under the control of the Bashar Al-Assad regime's security forces, and there are military barracks in its vicinity, adding that the assassination operation is a major breach of the regime's security.

No one has claimed responsibility for the operation.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that a person accused of illicit drug trade was shot dead on Tuesday by identified gunmen in the Daraa village of Nassib, which borders Jordan.

