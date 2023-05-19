Sudan Army head Al-Burhan dismisses RSF head Hemedti

Sudan's head of the Army and the Council, General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has dismissed his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti), who also serves as the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Sovereignty Council announced the dismissal in a statement on Friday, which comes amid an ongoing war between the two sides for more than a month.

According to the statement, the former rebel leader, Malik Agar, has replaced Hemedti and becomes the deputy of the Sovereign Council head.

Medical sources said that nearly 1,000 people have been killed during the war that erupted on 15 April between the Sudanese Army and RSF.

READ: Sudanese capital turns into ghost town amid conflict