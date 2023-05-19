UNESCO including 'Islamophobia' in draft resolution on discrimination 'promising development'

The inclusion of the term "Islamophobia" in a UNESCO draft resolution on discrimination and racism is a positive step for all Muslim communities and humanity at large, Turkish First Lady said on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Emine Erdogan, in a tweet, said the development, which was made possible at the initiative of Turkiye, is "promising" and will "undoubtedly accelerate the fight against crimes committed openly against our religion".

"I hope that justice and tolerance will prevail in an environment where countries that are seen as the centres of democracy and freedom remain silent against rising hatred and discrimination," she added.​​

