Iraq: Gunmen kill 2 tribesmen, wound others north of Baghdad

Gunmen believed to belong to Daesh yesterday stormed a house in the Ibn Sina district of the Tarmiya district, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, killing two members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and wounding two others.

The Tarmiya district is often the target of attacks by Daesh militants, with residents saying "terrorist attacks" have exhausted them and caused them to lose their source of income.

Iraqi security sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news site that the militants had fled to an unknown location while investigations are underway into the incident. The minister of defence and a number of security and military leaders have arrived in the area to follow up on the investigations.

The sources said an emergency security meeting is being held at the Baghdad Operations Command to review security plans in the Tarmiya district.

"The housebreaking operation was a security breach in light of the intense security and military deployment, and with the presence of thermal surveillance cameras spread throughout the areas of Tarmiya," they added.

