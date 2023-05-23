Algeria hosts int'l conference marking Nakba 75

Algeria yesterday hosted an international conference commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, under the slogan "The Nakba is a continuous crime and return is a right."

The President of the Palestinian National Council and the head of the Palestinian delegation participating in the international symposium in Algeria, Rawhi Fattouh, stated that the Palestinian Nakba is still ongoing, and is an endless crime, and with it continue the demands of 6.6 million Palestinian refugees for their right to return to the land of historic Palestine.

The head of the Palestinian delegation stated that in 1948 the Zionist gangs committed a documented violent massacre against Palestinian civilians during the Nakba, in addition to dozens of other massacres that were committed thereafter.

Fattouh noted that 15,000 martyrs were killed in the Zionist massacres, in addition to tens of thousands of wounded, adding that 35 per cent of the Palestinian refugees live in 58 camps in Palestine and in the diaspora and suffer extremely under difficult living conditions.

Algerian Minister of Mujahideen and Rights Holders (veteran warriors of the Algerian Revolution), Laid Rebigua, stressed that his country "has not and will not compromise and concede in international forums, even once, in its defence of the just Palestinian cause."

He added that his country "will never give up defending the just Palestinian cause in international forums, it will remain on the side of the Palestinians and Palestine."

"Algeria will continue to host the Palestinian brothers in good times and bad," he said, in reference to the reunification conference in order to achieve Palestinian national unity that was held in Algeria in mid-October, in order to unite the ranks and the Palestinian effort.

The President of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh, member of the PLO Executive Committee and head of the Department of Refugee Affairs, Ahmed Abu Houli, the Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, His Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, and the head of the Commission of Detainees and Ex- Prisoners' Affairs, Qadri Abu Bakr, all attended the event.

Representatives of various Palestinian factions also participated, along with Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Sabri Ekrima.

In addition to Palestinian figures, Algerian and foreign political and governmental figures participated in the international symposium held in Algeria.