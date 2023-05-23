Palestine: Working hours to be changed at Israel crossing with Jordan

The Palestinian General Administration of Crossings and Borders said yesterday that the working hours of Al-Karama crossing (the Palestinian side of the King Hussein Bridge) will change on Thursday.

The administration said that the crossing is set to operate until 12:30pm in both directions, due to maintenance work.

The Palestinian body called on travellers to arrange their travel hours in line with the opening hours of the crossing to avoid overcrowding. The King Hussein crossing, also known as Al-Karama or Allenby Bridge, is the only crossing available for travellers between Jordan and the occupied West Bank. Palestinians from the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem have no other means to travel.

