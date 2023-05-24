Portuguese / Spanish / English

Brawl breaks out between Turkish voters in Belgium

A fight broke out on Tuesday between ballot box observers at a station in the Belgian capital as citizens continued voting in the second round of Turkiye’s presidential election due to take place on May 28th
