Fisherman's body found off Gaza coast

The body of a Palestinian fisherman has been found in the water near Al-Shati refugee camp days after he disappeared at sea off the coast of Gaza.

The coordinator of the fishermen's committees, Zakaria Bakr, said that the body that was taken out from the sea north of Gaza City belongs to the fisherman, Rami Bakr, who was lost at sea near Rafah several days ago when an Egyptian navy boat collided with his boat while he was working.

Bakr's death brings to six the number of fishermen killed by the Egyptian army in recent years. They include fishermen killed by the Egyptian navy and others whose boats were trampled and deliberately sunk.

The Palestinian Fishermen's Syndicate stated that since the beginning of this year, they have documented three violations by the Egyptian navy against Palestinian fishermen, which varied between shooting, arrest, trampling attempts, and confiscation of nets, calling for the need for a stand against these attacks.

There are some 4,000 fishermen working in Gaza's fishing sector, who are looking after about 50,000 dependents.

The profession has been deemed dangerous by rights organisations due to Israel's harassment of fishermen at sea. This is further exacerbated by the Egyptian army's manouveurs.

