Syria boy tortured over claims of stealing AK-47, $238

A nine-year-old Syrian boy was severely tortured by members of the Syrian police in Al Bab neighbourhood, east of Aleppo, over claims he stole an AK-47 and 4,800 Syrian liras ($238), Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported yesterday.

An activist reported signs of torture could be seen all over the body of the Syrian boy who spent five days under investigation. The boy was identified as Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Qadirani.

The nine-year-old was released on bail after confessing to stealing the AK-47 and the money from a vehicle owned by Ayman Al-Thamer, who lives in his neighbourhood.

The boy's father was also detained and interrogated, but denied the accusations.

A search of the suspects' house yielded nothing.

The police said that the two policemen, who were involved in interrogating the boy, would be investigated, and would be held accountable for abusing him.

READ: Syria officials should be investigated for crimes against humanity, says HRW