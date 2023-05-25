Head of Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee completes visit to Gaza

Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi, the head of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, left the Gaza Strip yesterday through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) border crossing, having completed a visit that lasted for several days, according to a statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Al-Emadi held a series of meetings during his visit to the Gaza Strip, including with the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, at the headquarters of the Qatari Committee in Gaza.

He also met with Thomas White, the director of the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

During the meetings, Al-Emadi discussed developments in the humanitarian needs of Gaza's residents and the on-the-ground conditions in the Palestinian territories, highlighting his country's continued efforts to calm the situation and support the Palestinian people.

