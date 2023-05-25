Palestinian citizen of Israel stabbed to death in Dubai

Ghassan Shamsiyeh, from the Arab Israeli city of Acre, was stabbed to death in a Dubai parking lot yesterday.

A relative of the 32-year-old victim told Arab48 that Shamsiyeh had travelled to Dubai a few days ago.

The victim was reportedly ambushed in the parking lot.

Dubai Police stated that it had arrested several people who hold Israeli nationalities "after they assaulted and caused the death of a citizen holding the same nationality."

"The suspects will be referred to the Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures against them," the police added.

