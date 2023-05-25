Turkiye's exports to Saudi at $780m in 4 months

Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to $780.5 million in the first four months of the year, making up about one per cent of the country's total exports according to Anadolu Agency, which cited data by the Turkish Exporters Council.

Saudi is 22nd largest importer of Turkish goods.

Carpets topped the Turkish products exported to Saudi Arabia, at $109 million, followed by grains and legumes at $81 million, then chemicals at $77 million.

With $336 million worth of exports, the city of Istanbul tops the list of exporters to Saudi Arabia, followed by Gaziantep with $120 million worth of exports, then Ankara with $48 million.

Turkish-Saudi relations have seen developments over the past year following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the kingdom in April 2022 and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's visit to Ankara in June of the same year.

During the two visits, the Saudi crown prince and Erdogan agreed to "launch a new era of cooperation in bilateral relations, including political, economic, military and security [relations]," according to Anadolu.

