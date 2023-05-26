Oman mediates prisoner swap between Iran, Belgium

An Iranian-Belgian prisoner swap agreement had been reached under the auspices of the Sultanate of Oman, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"In line with the directives of His Majesty, Sultan Hait bin Tarik, to fulfil the requests of the sides of the Iranian and Belgian compliance to assist in resolving the issue of detained citizens in both countries, the Omani efforts have resulted in an agreement between the two for a mutual exchange deal," the Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The individuals who were released have been transported from Tehran and Brussels to Muscat today, Friday, 26 May, 2023, in preparation for their return to their respective countries," the Ministry added.

The Sultanate of Oman appreciated "the positive high-level spirit that prevails during the discussions in Muscat between the Iranian and Belgian sides and their commitment to resolving this humanitarian issue."

There was no comment from the Belgian or Iranian sides regarding the deal.

The Sultanate of Oman has led many mediation cases in recent years, due to its good relations with different countries of the world, according to analysts.

